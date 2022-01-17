Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most celebrated actors of the film industry who has proved his versatility through various hit Tamil and Telugu films in the past. As the actor celebrates his 44th birthday today, his fans have been flooding social media platforms with heartfelt wishes. It is a known fact that one of the many movies that made him a pan India star is Netflix special Super Deluxe but not many people know that the actor wanted to be a part of it even if he doesn’t get paid a single rupee.

For the unversed, Vijay Sethupathi started as a background artist before becoming a prominent name in the south Indian film industry. He will soon be seen in a Tamil language action-thriller film, Vikram, which also brings Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil in the same frame. The movie will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and was originally scheduled to hit the theatres in 2022 but has now been postponed due to the rising COVID 19 cases.

In a previous interaction with Film Companion for a special round table segment, Vijay Sethupathi had opened up about playing the trans woman character Shilpa, in the 2019 anthology Super Deluxe. In the candid conversation, Vijay revealed that he decided to play the character right after he read the script.

“When he narrated the script, I liked it so much. The way it was written was so awesome,” the Vijay Sethupathi said.

Speaking about the scene that made him take the call, he said, “In one scene, my kid asks me why I was not born as a female. That scene was written so well that I decided that I don’t want to miss this film. I begged him (director Thiagarajan Kumararaja), told him that you don’t need to pay me any money. On the first day, I think it took 50-60 takes. Then finally, I realised the female inside me. I got the confidence”

