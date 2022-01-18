Back in October, we saw Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announcing their split. No one ever saw it coming as the couple was amongst the most happenings ones in the South film industry. Now another shocking news has come regarding Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s split.

A few hours back, the Karnan star and Rajinikanth‘s daughter announced their separation after 18 years of togetherness. It’s a huge shocker for their fans as the couple never ever made it to headlines due to negative reasons. The duo mutually shared a heartfelt note for fans, making their split official.

Dhanush shared a note on Twitter that reads, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”

Aishwaryaa too shared a post on Instagram, mutually urging fans to take their decision gracefully.

Ever since the news broke out, fans are expressing their shock and hoping for Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s reconciliation. Reacting to the news, one Twitter user wrote, “This is the most shocking news, can’t believe after 18 years of togetherness, making such decision is tough.. Go well on your next phase of life.”

Another user wrote, “It’s shocking to hear about @dhanushkraja decision. Yet it’s really a hard time for both the families. As a fan of STR, it’s not time to troll, it’s time to stand with them by respecting their decisions.”

