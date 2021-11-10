Bollywood singing gem AR Rahman is known for composing songs that touch our souls! Each of his songs undoubtedly hits us differently. But have you ever thought about the experience he went through while composing his songs? Well, recently Rahman, looked back at days when he worked for Rajinikanth’s films, and it’s not pleasant!

The famous composer has composed the music for several movies of Thalaiva such as Muthu, Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran, and the most recent one was, 2.0.

AR Rahman recently had an interview on the Our Stupid Reactions YouTube channel, in which he opened about working on Rajinikanth’s film and called the experience a ‘hell’ because of the short deadlines and tremendous burden.

In the conversion, AR Rahman went on to explain that just like every other artist, he also encounters creative blocks. But he stressed more on the word ‘Pressure’ and called it the bigger problem. He said, “At least now it’s better, but before it used to be, we start in March when I used to do Rajinikanth movies… This movie will have to release by Diwali, they will say. And then, I will have to do the songs, I will have to do the background, and the electricity used to be very funky at my place. We used to have two generators stationed. It was hell.”

The composer then went on to say that he’d consistently have to prioritise the Rajinikanth films, which would infuriate the other directors that he was working with.

He added that in those days he used to work on numerous projects simultaneously. “I used to do three movies, so the other directors would say, ‘My stuff is coming on Diwali too, AR’. It was hell. I used to hate all these festivals because they used to give me hell, whether it was Diwali or New Year or Pongal because I never used to enjoy it. Now, there’s much more leisure.” Rahman said.

AR Rahman has won six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, fifteen Filmfare Awards, and seventeen Filmfare Awards South.

