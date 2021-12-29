Director Aishwarya Dhanush, who is also the elder daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, on Wednesday said that she had come to believe that the only thing that is truly constant is change.

Taking to Instagram, the director, who is also the wife of actor Dhanush, posted a picture of herself with her dogs and wrote, “I have come to believe that change truly is the only thing constant. From a person who was petrified of any kind of animal, I spend my mornings after a workout with these lovely buds.”

Aishwarya Dhanush further wrote, “Three days to go and the countdown begins. Will get my tree all packed post new year as it makes the home look festive. Festivity is a feeling…in whatever manner try to bring it into your home and life. Whether it’s lighting candles at home in the evenings or placing a vase of flowers for no reason, makes a difference!”

Aishwarya Dhanush made her directorial debut with the film ‘3’, which featured the sensational hit number ‘Why this Kolaveri di?’.

The director, who is into yoga and fitness, also often gives wellness tips to her followers on social media.

