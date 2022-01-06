SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. The film has been making headlines ever since it was announced. As the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer were gearing up to release this week, the film’s release was postponed as several theatres across the country.

The films release was postponed amidst the south stars promoting it. The decision was taken due to the sudden spike in the cases of the new variant Omicron along with the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. If this wasn’t enough, the film is facing yet another hurdle.

A student hailing from West Godavari district filed a Public Interest Petition (PIL) at the Telangana High Court seeking a stay order on issuing a Censor Certificate and releasing the film RRR ini theatres. Reportedly, the plaintiff alleged that the film distorts the history of the two freedom fighters and hence the censor certificate should not be issued to them.

As per the SpotboyE report, a bench headed by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Venkateswara Reddy held a hearing of the case. Later, the justices said that it was public interest litigation and the CJ bench will hear the case.

For the unversed, mega power star Rama Charan is playing the role of tribal hero Alluri Sitharamaraju whereas Jr NTR is essaying Komaram Bheem. The film will also see Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles in the film.

Recently, the star cast of RRR appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. As expected, the episode saw a lot of fun banter among the cast and the regular comedians appeared on the show.

As the release of SS Rajamouli’s film is being postponed, fans are eagerly waiting for the next release date.

