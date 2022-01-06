Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as freedom fighters. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, the film was to release on January 7 but has been postponed due to the increasing amount of Covid cases. This means fans of the stars have to wait a while longer to see their favourites on the silver screen.

While talking about the wait, it’s mostly for Tarak’s fans as the actor’s last release was the 2018 flick Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. While he didn’t sign or work on any film since Charan filmed for Acharya. Read on to know how much he could have made had he featured in other titles during this period.

According to a tollywood.net article, Jr NTR has likely missed the opportunity to make anything between Rs 100-200 crores on account of dedicating three years to SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Tarak is one actor who does his 100% in order to make his character believable, be it adding or shedding pounds, growing facing hair, or more.

Over the past three years, Jr NTR has not signed or filmed any other project so as to maintain the physic and look required for RRR. The actor was known for delivering at least one film a year if not two. Given that since filming the SS Rajamouli film he hasn’t starred in any film, NTR fans are of the view had Tarak not said yes to this period action drama, he would have starred in at least three or four films.

For a superstar like him to feature in 3-4 means earning anywhere between Rs 150-200 crore. Now that’s a huge amount that could have been added to his net worth. As per reports, Jr NTR’s net worth is currently said to be $60 Million or Rs 440 crore.

As per reports, Ram Charan had taken special permission from SS Rajamouli to begin filming Acharya. In the last couple of years, Alia Bhatt featured in Sadak 2 and also shot for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmāstra, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ajay Devgn starred in several films including Bhuj and Sooryavanshi. He also visited the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Runway 34, Maidaan and Thank God to shoot his parts.

Do you think Jr NTR’s dedication to RRR will pay off or do you think he should have signed other flicks and made the bucks? Let us know in the comments below.

