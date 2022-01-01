As the world celebrates the New Year with great enthusiasm, the Hindi Film Industry has been hit hard by the sudden spread of COVID’s new variant OMICRON. Although Spider-Man: No Way Home did wonders at the box office, 83 remained low and the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey has been postponed. In a recent interview, Ajay Devgn said he hopes that the virus doesn’t get worse and asks if Marvel can get in massive ticket money, why can’t a Hindi film?

Ajay will be seen in SS Rajmouli’s upcoming period drama, RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, along with Alia Bhatt. He is also busy shooting for Runway 34, which was earlier titled May Day.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ajay Devgn prays that the OMICRON doesn’t play a spoilsport and nobody should suffer from it. He said, “As of just a few days ago, Delhi was put on yellow alert. Other Indian states have indicated new lockdown restrictions. Sources say the Omicron variant may dampen the year-end and beginning of 2022 plans for most people around the globe.

Ajay Devgn added, “This puts all of us, including the entertainment industry, on a back foot. I just hope and pray things don’t take a turn for the worse. People’s health and pockets must not suffer.”

Meanwhile, Ajay’s Tanhaji remained the highest grosser in Bollywood for 2 years as the period drama was the only big-budget film that was released right before the pandemic shut everything. During the interview, he was asked if he sees those times coming back?

Ajay Devgn said, “Tanhaji dominated the box office for over two years. There are films that made massive money in the middle of the pandemic, too, so I am hopeful. I would certainly say that yet another film will come along and break records. Why not? If a Hollywood film like Spider-Man can get in massive ticket money, why can’t a Hindi film? SS Rajamouli’s (filmmaker) RRR shows such great potential. Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi raked in around Rs.196 crores in the middle of a pandemic.”

The actor further talks about what keeps him motivated, “Exercise, cinema, family time are all inspiring. Discipline and dedication become a way of life after a point. There are things that are completely out of our control like the current pandemic. However, we can’t afford to be shirkers. We just need to move because none of us can turn the clock back. Time lost is time lost.”

Ajay Devgn is totally packed with big-budget films in the year 2022, along with RRR and Runway 34, the actor will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Maidaan, Thank God, Singham 3, along with his debut web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

