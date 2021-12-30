Director S.S. Rajamouli has revealed the reason behind titling his upcoming film ‘RRR’. He will be seen as a special guest along with the film’s stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

During a conversation, host Kapil Sharma asks Rajamouli to reveal the reason for naming his film ‘RRR’.

Rajamouli shares: “In the beginning, we didn’t know what to put the title as, so we thought we should refer to the project as ‘RRR’ because of – Ram Charan, Rama Rao (Jr NTR) and Rajamouli. We started putting hashtags as RRR and the response of the audience was overwhelming so we kept ‘RRR’ as the title.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

