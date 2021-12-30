Director Tamizh’s ‘Seththumaan’, which has been produced by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions, is to be a part of the Chennai International Film Festival that begins on Thursday.

Making the announcement on social media, director Ranjith, who is known for the hard-hitting, social cause-espousing films that he produces, said, “Happy to share that ‘Seththumaan’ from Neelam Productions is going to be a part of the Chennai International Film Festival. Do book your tickets. Sathyam Cinemas on 01-01-2022 at 3 PM.”

‘Seththumaan’ hasn’t been the most eagerly awaited film for its story that has been written by Perumal Murugan. Murugan is the author of ‘Madhorubhagan’ better known as ‘One Part Woman’, which triggered a major controversy with some religious groups taking strong exception to the manner in which traditions had been portrayed in the book.

Happy to share that #seththumaan from @officialneelam is going to be part of the #chennaiinternationalfilmfestival. Do book your tickets: Sathyam Cinemas on 01-01-2022 @ 3 PM. pic.twitter.com/1kRsFcwt5u — pa.ranjith (@beemji) December 29, 2021

Ranjith‘s production house, Neelam Productions, too put out a tweet to confirm the news. It said, “Feeling great and happy to announce that ‘Seththumaan’ has been officially selected into the Chennai International Film Festival! Hearty congratulations to the team!”

The film has sound by Anthony Ruban, who was the sound designer for the critically acclaimed ‘Sarpetta Parambarai’ and cinematography by Pratheep Kaliraja, who was also the cameraman for the recently-released critically-acclaimed hit ‘Writer’.

