Hyderabad, Feb 9 (IANS) Nagesh Kukunoor’s Telugu directorial ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ is all set for a digital premiere on February 12, Prime Video announced on Wednesday.

The Telugu comedy-drama movie starring Keerthy Suresh, also has Aadhi and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The movie which had a theatrical release recently will stream exclusively on Prime Video for viewers in more than 240 countries and territories, in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

‘Good Luck Sakhi’ is the story of a happy-go-lucky girl Sakhi Pamar, portrayed by Keerthy Suresh, who hails from the Banjara tribe in the Rayalaseema region.

She goes by the nickname ‘Bad Luck Sakhi’ as the villagers consider Sakhi’s presence a bad omen and harbinger of tough times. A colonel, portrayed by Jagapathi Babu, arrives in the village, hunting for a promising shooter whom he wishes to prep for the bigger stage. Sakhi has a gift for aiming targets that makes her a natural in shooting. How far will Sakhi fly under the guidance of the Colonel, forms the crux of ‘Good Luck Sakhi’.

Previously, Keerthy Suresh was in the news when the makers of her upcoming commercial thriller with Mahesh Babu ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ announced the release of their first single from the movie.

As announced recently by the makers, the film’s first single will be out on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

The first single from ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, tilted ‘ Kalaavati’, which actually is Keerthy Suresh’s character name in the movie, will be out on Valentines Day.

‘Mahanati‘ fame Keerthy Suresh has joined hands to appear opposite Mahesh for the first time. Fans and followers have kept their expectations high, as the movie is one of the most-awaited ones of recent times.

Touted to be a melodious song, ‘Kalaavathi’s music rendered by ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramloo’ musician Thaman.

