Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu's Nephew Darshan To Play This Exciting Character In The Film

Mahesh Babu’s nephew and son of actor Sudheer Babu and Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, Darshan, is to appear in the upcoming movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

Advertisement

Darshan will be seen playing the young Mahesh Babu in Parasuram Petla’s directorial.

Advertisement

Actor Sudheer Babu, who had an interaction with the media recently, revealed the same. “My younger son will be seen as Mahesh Babu’s younger version in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. I am glad he is to portray his mama (uncle) in the movie”, Sudheer said.