South superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to return to the big screens through his upcoming film. The film is said to be an upcoming action-comedy flick and is helmed by filmmaker Parasuram. The Mahesh starrer will also feature actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.

The release date of the movie was just recently revealed by the actor Mahesh’s production house, GMB Entertainment. The production house took it to their official Twitter account and tweeted that the film is all set to have a worldwide release on May 12.

South megastar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project Sarkaru Vaari Paata is already deemed to be a massive family entertainment this year as the fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting the movie. Well, as the Mahesh and Keerthy starrer is yet to arrive on the big screen, it looks like the makers of the film are already a step ahead in planning its OTT release.

According to reports by BollywoodLife, a trusted source in the industry has now claimed that Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project Sarkaru Vaari Paata is set to hit the OTT platform right after its release in the theatres.

The reports further claimed, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be released on streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video. Apart from this, the reports by BL also revealed that the amount the movie will earn from this OTT release will likely be marked as a post-pandemic record for any Telugu movie, considering RRR is not added to the list.

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s upcoming movie’s first single is all set to release on February 14. The makers of the film have called the song “Melody of The Year”.

