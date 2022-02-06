Hyderabad, Feb 5 (IANS) ‘Mahanati’ actress Keerthy Suresh, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming projects, recorded a special video for her friend, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Advertisement

In the video posted by Keerthy, she is seen having a short conversation with a little girl, who aspires to become ‘Samantha’ one day. As Keerthy shoots the little girl on the sets of her upcoming movie, she is seen asking her: “So, tell me, what do you want to become, once you grow up?”

Advertisement

The cute little girl promptly answers: “I want to become Chamantha (Samantha).”

Keerthy, sharing this video on Instagram, tagged Samantha, and wrote: “Your die hard fan, Chamantha, You have to meet her once Sam!!! #onsetfun”.

Replying to the same, Samantha wrote “Who this cutie”, as she shared the same story on her Instagram profile.

On the work front, Samantha is to get busy with her upcoming projects, while Keerthy Suresh will be seen alongside Mahesh Babu, in their next commercial drama ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata‘.

On the other hand, Nani and Keerthy Suresh are to come together for the movie ‘Dasara’, they are prepping up to de-glamourise themselves for the rural-themed movie.

It has been reported that Keerthy Suresh and Nani are trying out looks individually so that they look comfortable in rustic clothes in the upcoming movie.

The lead pair, who last appeared together in a movie five year ago, attended a workshop where they took look tests and the results were quite satisfactory. So, they have been preparing with their makeover, as the movie is to get kick-started with the shooting to commence soon.

Keerthy Suresh has played a number of author-backed roles in her career, but playing her character in ‘Dasara’ is going to be more demanding that what she has done so far.

‘Dasara’, which marks the directorial debut of Srikanth Odela, is said to be a tale of a village in the coal mine area of Singareni in Telangana. It will most likely be released in August.

Must Read: Ravi Teja Starrer Khiladi Is Releasing In Hindi, Here’s The Date

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube