It has been about 2 months since Allu Arjun’s Pushpa released but the craze around the film ceases to die down. Several Bollywood celebrities and cricketers shared videos of themselves dancing to Pushpa songs or lip-syncing to its iconic dialogues. Now, a video of Virat Kohli’s unique ‘Srivalli’ song celebration he did in the 2nd ODI against West Indies after taking an extremely difficult catch, is going viral on the internet.

Advertisement

After the successful catch, Kohli was seen celebrating it with a trending ‘Srivalli‘ hook step, which has broken the internet.

Kohli did a live "Srivalli" today pic.twitter.com/46UmriD3pI — Jitendra 🎶 (@Jitendr63761289) February 9, 2022

Advertisement

Kohli did a live "Srivalli" today 😂😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/KFNV8iL8IG — Basit (Taylor's Version) (@imKohlity) February 9, 2022

Kohli's version of "Teri jhalak asharfi Srivalli, Naina madak barfi" : pic.twitter.com/cjFT3mvWXk — Utkarsh (@Utkarsh_Tweetss) February 10, 2022

After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. Pushpa managed to set massive record not only at the box office but also with high viewership on OTT platform.

With the massive success of the film, Allu Arjun has become the viral sensation and a big name in across the nation.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s Entire Family Is An Allu Arjun Fan After Pushpa, Asks Her “When Will Aalu Work With Allu?”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube