Having reigned as numero uno post his massive hit ‘Baahubali’, Prabhas’ line-up is nothing short of spectacular. The second shooting schedule of his upcoming movie ‘Project K’ is to resume shortly, as the makers prepare with the pre-production works.

As the much-anticipated movie is in its early stages of production, it is reported that the makers are preparing the ground for the forthcoming schedule of the film.

The upcoming schedule of ‘Project K’ will apparently commence in Hyderabad in the second week of February. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be taking part in this schedule and it will be a lengthy one.

It is expected that some crucial sequences featuring the lead pair Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be wrapped up in this schedule. While the sources have not revealed anything related to megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s schedule, it is assumed that he would join the team for the next schedule.

Billed as a sci-fi project, Deepika and Prabhas will come together for the first time, and it is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The first schedule of the mega movie had Deepika Padukone fly down to Hyderabad and was wrapped up quickly.

