World-renowned actress, Deepika Padukone is all set to impress Pan-India with her upcoming film by Nag Ashwin alongside Prabhas. The team has wrapped the first schedule of the film, tentatively titled, Project K.

Shooting in Hyderabad for the film, the actress shared a picture to her social media of lots and lots of authentic Hyderabadi food which her co-star Prabhas had treated her, and her entire team, with. She wrote, “#IfYouKnowYouKnow” with the picture.

The team has now wrapped the first schedule of this highly anticipated project as Deepika Padukone shared a picture of the sky from an airplane and wrote, “You were lovely #Hyderabad … Until we meet again…

#ItsAWrap #Schedule1 #ProjectK @actorprabhas @nag_ashwin”

Back from Hyderabad from her schedule wrap, the super busy Deepika Padukone will soon be starting promotions for her next ’83 and maintaining schedules of her multiple upcoming films. Her lineup includes projects like Mahabharata, Fighter, Pathan, Shakun Batra’s untitled next, ’83, and her Hollywood film with STX besides Nag Ashwin’s next.

Doesn’t it look super yummy?! Earlier, Prabhas had also sent such a yummy-looking treat to Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Other than Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, Project K which is being helmed by Nag Ashwin also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a crucial role.

