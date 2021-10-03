Advertisement

Every Sanjay Leela Bhansali fan was left surprised and excited when the maverick filmmaker announced his ambitious web show Heeramandi that is set to release on Netflix. The director known for his grandeur and aesthetics is now delving into the pre-independence days of courtesans and that has left fans intrigued for the magnum opus of a show Bhansali is prepping for.

Heeramandi, as the name goes, is about the famous locality in Lahore that had the courtesans and their beauty ruling it for the longest time. While everyone is excited to know what the filmmaker has set for them, some people in the neighbouring country are not really happy about him making the show. Below is everything you need to know about the same.

Heeramandi that is being made for the streaming giant Netflix has received criticism from Pakistan. Particularly, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has called out the filmmaker for making a film about a story that belongs to her homeland. She compares Sanjay Leela Bhansali making a film about the Heera Mandi to a Pakistani maker directing a movie on Mahabharata.

Ushna Shah wrote, Heera mandi was in Lahore, Lahore is in Pakistan. It’s relevance is to the Mughal empire on which Pakistani history is predominantly set. This would be like a Pakistani director making a film about Mahabharata.

Culture collaboration is one thing but this is appropriation. Mimicking ours will make the project lose authenticity! India has a plethora of rich culture & history to film, this isn’t theirs to make! Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sets Netflix Series ‘Heeramandi’ https://t.co/QXRNjwBUtU — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) September 27, 2021

She added, “Culture collaboration is one thing but this is appropriation. Mimicking ours will make the project lose authenticity! India has a plethora of rich culture & history to film, this isn’t theirs to make!”

Meanwhile, Heeramandi is an elaborated show and as per speculation stars Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Nimrit Kaur, Wamiqa Gabbi and more actors. It will be spread across multiple episodes of which some will be helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others will be directed by his confidant Vibhu Puri.

