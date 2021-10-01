Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is a riot of laughter. It’s like fans are done with one episode and the promos of the upcoming one are already leaving us in splits. This weekend, we’re all set to witness fun with Karisma Kapoor and her father Randhir Kapoor gracing the couch. But the host has already revealed the next guest and it’s Sonakshi Sinha. Read on for some fun updates!

As most know, Sonakshi recently stunned her fans with her latest music video, Mil Mahiya. The song was released yesterday and has become an overnight sensation already. The actress also graced Dance Deewane 3 to promote her latest track.

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram last night and posted his first-ever reel. One could see Sonakshi Sinha lip-syncing to Mil Mahiya until the host got into the picture. He interrupted the song mid-way and cracked a joke that made fun of Shatrughan Sinha.

An angry Kapil Sharma told Sonakshi Sinha, “Milne ate hai toh aapke pitaji kehte hai khamosshh” To this, the actress got furious and ended up punching him!

Check out the hilarious video below:

It’s going to be super fun with Sonakshi Sinha at The Kapil Sharma Show. We are super excited, how about you?

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of TKSS will witness Karisma and veteran actor Randhir grace the comedy show. The promos are out and have already been viral all over social media platforms.

Kiku Sharda’s dig at Krushna Abhishek over his feud with mama Govinda has lately been talk of the town. It happened as Krushna told Karisma that he was watching her film, Raja Babu, the night before.

Kiku Sharda had reacted to the statement saying, “Inhone toh Raja Babu dekhi, par joh Raja Babu hain woh aaj kal inhe nahi dekhte.” As most know, it was Govinda, who played the lead in the film. So, it was basically yet another joke on the family feud!

