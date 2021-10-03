Advertisement

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his quirky take on each and every situation that trends on social media. Although many netizens find him extremely disturbing, there’s a huge section of people who lauds the boldness of his thoughts. The latest from him is a take on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s split.

Yesterday evening came as a huge shocker from the entertainment industry. After a month of reports, the sad news did come for all Sam and Naga fans. The actress shared a note on social media and officially announced their separation. While most of the people expressed their sadness over the news, RGV has welcomed their decision.

Taking to his Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Marriage is British Rule ..Divorce is independence..Marriage is Hitler creating war..Divorce is Gandhiji winning freedom …Jai #GandhiJayanti.”

Jai #GandhiJayanti — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 2, 2021

RGV’s tweet has received mixed reactions so far.

Yesterday, both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya shared a note on social media to confirm their separation.

The note shared by Sam reads, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay (Naga) and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support.”

Even Naga’s father and superstar Nagarjuna reacted to the matter. In a Twitter statement, he said, “With a heavy heart, let me say this – whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate.” He added that both are dear to him and it’s their personal matter.

