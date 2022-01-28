The song ‘Srivalli’ from the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa – The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, truly seems to have taken the cricketing world by storm.

First, it was Australian cricketer David Warner, who loved the number so much that he put out a video of him replicating actor Allu’s dance moves for the superhit number. Soon, Suresh Raina followed the Australian batsman.

The ‘Chinna Thala’ of Chennai Super Kings showed his dancing skills, by dancing for the same song’s Hindi version from Pushpa.

Hardik Pandya too was not to be left behind and tried shaking a leg for it. Now, DJ Bravo, who is known to be a sport and an absolutely chilled out guy, too has joined the fun by dancing on Srivalli from Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa.

The Caribbean cricketer put out a video of him dancing for the number and wrote, “Going with the trend!!” and asked his friends, David Warner and Suresh Raina, “How did I do!!”

Directed by Sukumar, the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa also features, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh and many more actors. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. The second part is scheduled to commence production in April 2022.

