Telugu superstar Ram Charan is one of the bankable stars in Indian cinema. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the south film industry. Fans across the country love him but do you know what he loves the most? He has a penchant for expensive watches.

Advertisement

Every celebrity in the entertainment industry has one of two soft spots. For RRR star it is an expensive watch. If reports are to go by, the superstar has nearly 30 expensive watches and even gifts some luxury watches to his friends. Scroll down to find the 5 most insanely expensive watches that he proudly owns.

Patek Phillipe Nautilus Chronograph

Advertisement

Ram Charan owns this imported watch is priced at Rs 68 lakh but it is expected to cost around Rs 1 crore with import duties and taxes.

Hublot King Power Limited Edition

This watch is probably one of the cheapest in his collection. The Telugu superstar owns an all-black piece, which is priced at around 18 lakhs, is one of the rarest watches.

Richard Mille RM029:

Richard Mille is one of the expensive watch brands in the market and Ram Charan owns the RM029 version. The luxury watch would cost over Rs 1.5 crores with taxes and import duties.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Grand Prix:

The watch that stands at a high price of Rs 75 lakh is well known for intricate design, complications, and construction. With import duties and taxes, one would have to pay over Rs 1.25 crore.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore LeBron James:

Another Audemars Piguet that Ram Charan owns is the Offshore LeBron James edition. The watch’s worth is Rs. 43 lakh.

Must Read: Rajinikanth Is Badly Affected By Dhanush & His Daughter Aishwaryaa’s Split, Trying Hard To Save Marriage?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube