Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan is one of the highest-paid actors in the South film industry. He enjoys a massive fan following across the country. His acting skills are always on point and intense looks in movies are much loved by his fans.

His upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial RRR is one of the much-awaited films of the year. His hook step in Naacho Naacho song alongside Jr NTR from the film had gone viral. His dancing skills are also loved by the fans. This was a long time coming as a video from his childhood had gone viral.

In the viral video, Ram Charan is seen dancing energetically as his father Chiranjeevi is seen cheering and beaming like a proud father. Take a look at the video below:

Previously, RRR director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR were asked about the South fans being more loyal than Bollywood ones. As per the Bollywood Life report, both actors echoed in unison, “It’s the connection, it’s the love, it’s the constant interactions we have with them…I mean we get to see each other very often, so that’s the connection, the bond, it’s on a much deeper level.”

The filmmaker too shared his view. He said, “See, during the ‘80s, during the Amitabh era or during his father’s era (pointing to Ram Charan) or his grandfather’s era (pointing to NTR), there was a sense of storytelling where it had to reach everyone from the top to the bottom. The story had to reach everyone. The Director’s intention was to make it to reach everyone.”

“The story during the 2000s, around that time, somehow, I don’t know what the exact reason is, but Hindi films gradually went into more city-based storytelling. I wouldn’t say all the films like that, there were fantastic films at any given point in time, but if you take it in general, the trend was to go more into city-based (movies). Maybe because of multiplexes, maybe because more money was coming out of multiplexes and so, masses were slowly ignored,” SS Rajamouli added.

