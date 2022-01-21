After his superstar father Mammootty announced he is Covid positive, his actor son Dulquer Salmaan has also shared that he has caught the virus.

Advertisement

Dulquer took to Instagram, where he shared that he has mild flu symptoms and is currently in isolation.

Advertisement

He wrote: “I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I’m isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms.”

The actor urged everyone to mask up and stay safe.

“This pandemic is not over and we must stay vigilant. Please mask up and stay safe,” he added.

Five days ago, Mammootty tested Covid-19 positive. In view of this development, the shooting of his movie franchise ‘CBI 5‘ directed by K. Madhu has been suspended.

Dulquer will next be seen in ‘Hey Sinamika’.

‘Hey Sinamika’ marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brinda Master and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.

The movie is slated for release in cinemas on February 25.

Dulquer Salmaan, who has sung the song ‘Achammillai’ for his upcoming Tamil film ‘Hey Sinamika’, is believed to have recorded a energetic rap number in a matter of just an hour and half.

Before singing the song, Dulquer got his Tamil pronunciation right with lyricist Madhan Karky, post which he was ready for the recording.

Talking about the recording, debutant director Brinda Master said: “I was clear from the beginning that I wanted Dulquer to sing this song. But our music composer Govind Vasantha and I were also a bit apprehensive because Dulquer, though he is a good singer, has never sung in Tamil before and the lyrics are a bit tough and the pace of the song is very fast.

“But when we suggested to Dulquer that he should sing this song, he agreed readily. The song required a swag and attitude, which only professional rappers can exude, but Dulquer managed to do so with ease. Dulquer has sung the song with gusto and has put his full energy and soul into it.”

Must Read: It’s A Wrap For Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh Starrer Vaashi!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube