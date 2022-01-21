BTS enjoys a huge fan following across the globe not just for their superhit songs but also for their ability to grab and hold the audience through their live performances. Their dance videos often go viral on social media mainly for their synchronized routines. In a recently edited clip doing the rounds on Instagram, the boys can be seen dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Pushpa is a recent Telugu language film that shook the box office by becoming one of the highest domestic grosser of the year 2021. The movie worked well not just for the south Indian crowd but also amongst the Hindi-speaking belt. The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role and has been directed by Arya fame Sukumar.

Advertisement

In a recent Instagram reel, the Bangtan boys can be seen dancing to the superhit item number Oo Antava from Pushpa, which has lately been trending reel audio on social media. A BTS fan page took up an old clip of the seven boys and added the upbeat Tollywood song in the background, which was later shared by a bunch of meme pages. The powerful beats of the song blend perfectly with their coordinated dance set, almost making it seem like the video is real.

In the first half, Jimin can be seen acing the hook step of the routine along with V, who was dancing right next to him. In the second half, Jungkook and J-Hope steal the performance through their sharp body movements.

The reel also jokingly mentions that the T in BTS actually stands for Tollywood. Previously, a BTS X Saami Saami edit had gone viral on the internet, making some of the Indian ARMY demand an actual collaboration. Here’s the latest video.

BTS has lately been on a break from their regular hectic schedules, spending the holidays with their families for the first time since their debut. RM, Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook recently met for a partial reunion and fans are now wondering when the entire band will reunite.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on BTS

Must Read: Avengers 5 Might Have A Massive Plan To Kick-Start A Trilogy, Claims A New Leak

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube