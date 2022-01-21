Tom Holland once revealed that he has stolen big props from the Spider-Man sets, and Marvel had no idea about it. The actor recently appeared in his third standalone film as the superhero, Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s been a month since its release, and the movie is still churning in big numbers at the box office.

The film is currently in fourth place on the list of highest-grossing movies of all time in the US, beating Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther. It has also crossed the $1.6 billion milestone at the box office worldwide.

It is not a secret that several Marvel actors have taken home props or costumes from the sets. Turns out Tom Holland is one of them as well. Back in 2020, the actor revealed that he has taken props from Spider-Man sets including Tony Stark’s glasses. While appearing in an interview with BBC Radio 1, the ‘Uncharted’ actor admitted this while promoting his Disney-Pixar movie ‘Onward.’

“Yes, I have on every job I do. My house is littered with props from films,” he said while being asked about it during the interview. Honestly, I’ve got a set of web-shooters from the Spider-Man suit, which Marvel don’t know about, but they do now,” Tom Holland continued.”These are big ones. I’ve got Tony Stark’s glasses. I tried to take a suit once, but it’s a little bit difficult to walk out of the set in a Spider-Man suit,” Tom added.

When asked if he has gotten into trouble for taking the props home, the actor noted, “I mean, I haven’t so far.” He continued, “I haven’t so far, and they always make loads of them because they break all the time. I’m like, ‘Oh, I lost the Tony Stark glasses!’ They’re like, ‘You what?!’ And now they’re on my mantlepiece.”

We wonder if Tom Holland has taken anything home from his Spider-Man: No Way Home set!

