Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announcing their split came as a big shocker for everyone. It’s almost two weeks, but still, fans are expressing themselves on social media, hoping for a reconciliation. Now, none other than Thalaiva himself is trying to mend things between the estranged couple.

Rajini had always been close to his son-in-law, Dhanush. A few days back, we have reported how Thalaiva had gifted a special Rudraksha neckband to his son-in-law. And now, it’s learned that the legendary actor is really disturbed by the fact that his daughter and the Maari actor have separated after 18 years of togetherness.

If the report of Wionews (written by Subhash Ghai) is to go by, Rajinikanth is urging his daughter Aishwaryaa to sort things between her and Dhanush, to come back together. The actor is hopeful about the reconciliation and believes that the mess is just temporary. A source from Chennai states, “Rajini Sir has taken his daughter’s break up very badly. He keeps insisting that the separation is temporary. He has been urging his daughter to mend her marriage.”

“Fights between the couple were not uncommon. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had bitter differences. But somehow Rajnikanth always managed to convince them to stay together,” the source adds further.

If the report is true, it’s really sad to hear that Rajinikanth is severely affected by the split. Hope everything gets back on track soon!

Meanwhile, recently it was learned that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were in the same hotel in Hyderabad, as reported by ETimes. Both were staying at Sitara Hotel, which is a common stay for the stars who shoot at Ramoji Rao Studios. However, it was purely for professional purposes as both were coincidentally shooting at Ramoji Rao Studios.

