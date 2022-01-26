South superstars are making big waves in Indian cinema now. One of them is Jr NTR. The Telugu superstar, popularly referred to as Young Tiger of Tollywood, is one of the highest-paid actors in south cinema. His car collection will make any auto lover shout in glee.

The superstar’s film RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli, is one of the much-awaited films of the year. He will be seen alongside another Telugu superstar Ram Charan. He has been busy promoting the film late last year and often spotted with mean machines when the paparazzi click them.

Lamborghini Urus

Very few actors in India owns Italian luxury sports cars. One of them is Jr NTR. In fact, he was the first in the country to get his hands on the Urus Graphite edition. The superstar shelled out an extra Rs 17 lakh for a number plate for this beauty which cost him over Rs 3.16 crore. The luxury car is reportedly priced at Rs 5 Crore.

Range rover vogue

One of the most common SUVs among celebrities in the country. It comes with a 2.0 L 4-cylinder engine which generates 296 BHP and 400 Nm of torque. The luxury SUV gives a fuel efficiency of 12.65 kmpl and reaches a top speed of 210 kmph. It has the ability to reach 0-100 km in 7.3 sec. The superstar’s SUV is priced at Rs 1.95 Crore.

Porsche 718 Cayman

Priced at Rs 85.95 Crore, the luxury coup offers a MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4 engine that generates 295 BHP and 380 Nm of torque and gives a fuel efficiency of 13.51 kmpl. Jr NTR’s car can reach the top speed of 304 kmph and can reach 0-100 km in 4.4 sec.

Mercedes Benz GLS 350d

Another hot SUV finds a home in the actor’s garage and is priced around Rs 95.67 lakh. The SUV is powered by a 2987cc diesel engine that produces a total of 329 bhp and 620 Nm of max torque. The car gives a fuel efficiency of 18 kmpl and has a top speed of 220 kmph. It can go from 0-100 in 7.8 seconds.

BMW 720LD

Jr NTR sure knows how to invest his money in a good car. This mean machine which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 1.35 crore is proof of it. With a 3.0-liter 6-cylinder diesel engine, the luxury car generates 600 BHP and 850 Nm of torque and fuel efficiency of 7.96 kmpl. RRR star’s car can reach the top speed of 250 kmph and can reach 0-100 km in 3.8 sec.

