Filmy breakups and splits are usually hard to get over as they stay in headlines for a long time. Not just for celebs who witness it, but even for fans, it’s hard to digest it. One such separation is of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. But amid tons of negative headlines, there’s one positive news flowing in. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

It was on 17th January, the duo announced their separation after being together for 18 years. While no exact reason is known, recently the Atrangi Re actor‘s father, Kasthuri Raja, shared that there’s a family quarrel, and the split happened due to a disagreement between the two.

Advertisement

Whatever the reason is, fans are still hoping that Dhanush and his wife-director Aishwaryaa to get back together. Now there’s news for fans who are hoping for the reconciliation, but it’s just partially good. As per the report in ETimes, both are staying at the same place. However, the reason is purely professional.

The report states that Dhanush is shooting for a film in Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad. At the same location, his estranged wife Aishwaryaa too is shooting for a song backed by Tips. Both are staying at Sitara Hotel, which is a common stay for the stars who shoot at Ramoji Rao Studios.

We hope sooner or later, fans get to hear what they have been waiting for!

Meanwhile, yesterday, we reported how the bond between Dhanush and his father-in-law, Rajinikanth, is still intact. It’s learned that Thalaiva had gifted a Rudraksha neckband made in the Himalayas to his son-in-law. The neckband was gifted in 2004. As the Maari actor values the legendary superstar, he has still kept the gift with him despite separating from Aishwaryaa.

Must Read: Dhanush Keeps Thalaiva’s Gift With Him Even After Separating With Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube