92 crores* and counting, that’s how the journey been for Pushpa (Hindi) which is now in its sixth week. The film has added another 3.5 crores from this week’s Monday to Saturday.

Advertisement

Practically the only release from 2021 which is bringing in some moolah on a daily basis, it is at least allowing some action at the box office.

Advertisement

Of course the footfalls for Pushpa have slowed down considerably and one can’t expect the numbers to be go in the upwards of 1 crore again (may be it will happen today and then on Wednesday, 26th January Republic Day holiday, though it will be difficult) but still whatever is trickling in is good enough at least for theatres where it is playing.

This doesn’t indicate that the situation is hunky dory for the exhibition circle in general since the film is playing only at 500 odd screens and that’s less than 10% of all India screens.

The situation there is pretty sad due to lack of new releases. Still, as a lone warrior which is trying to make its way towards the 100 crores mark, the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is at least giving a fight. While a total in the vicinity of 97 crores is on the cards, it would be that 3 crores gap towards the 100 Crore Club that would be challenging to fill.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Dhanush Keeps Thalaiva’s Gift With Him Even After Separating With Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube