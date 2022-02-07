Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is back from her Switzerland vacation, enjoyed a day out with fellow actresses Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Neerajaa Kona on the weekend.

Advertisement

Tamil actress Varalaxmi, who posted some cute pictures, had Samantha flaunt her new hairdo, as the duo is seen having a great time together. In one of the pictures, Samantha, Varalaxmi, and their costume designer Neeraja Kona, are seen waiting for their food to arrive, as they pose together.

Advertisement

In recent times, Samantha has been travelling a lot, as she always says travelling makes her feel alive. She was recently seen taking skiing classes in some hilly areas of Switzerland, while she is back to her job as she resumed work earlier this week.

On the work front, Samantha and Varalaxmi are to share the screen in an upcoming movie titled ‘Yashodha’. Billed as a woman-oriented movie, ‘Yashoda’ is directed by Hari and Harish.

Samantha, who was last seen performing to a mass item number ‘Oo Antava’ in Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’, will be a part of two bilingual movies, apart from her other projects.

Samantha will also make her Hollywood debut, while she is rumored to enter Bollywood with an interesting movie as well.

Samantha was previously in the news when Keerthy Suresh shared a video with Samantha’s fan.

In the video posted by Keerthy, she is seen having a short conversation with a little girl, who aspires to become ‘Samantha’ one day. As Keerthy shoots the little girl on the sets of her upcoming movie, she is seen asking her: “So, tell me, what do you want to become, once you grow up?”

The cute little girl promptly answers: “I want to become Chamantha (Samantha).”

Keerthy, sharing this video on Instagram, tagged Samantha, and wrote: “Your die hard fan, Chamantha, You have to meet her once Sam!!! #onsetfun”.

Replying to the same, Samantha wrote “Who this cutie”, as she shared the same story on her Instagram profile.

Must Read: Ravi Teja’s Khiladi Is A ‘Perfect Bollywood Movie’ With Hollywood Standard Scenes Says Producer Satynarayana

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube