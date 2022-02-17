Social media serves as a platform for several users, who have unique qualities, to become a sensation or a star. The latest to join the bandwagon is a 60-year-old daily wage worker from Kerala turns model and his pics are going viral on social media. Scroll down to know more.

The 60-year-old man, identified as Mammikka, is capable of making your jaws drop when he decides to go all suave. Reportedly, he is the native of Kodivalli, Kozhikode district. Now he has become a hero of his home town. A daily wage labourer by profession is rocking social media with his breath-taking makeover.

In the below viral video, Mammikka is seen sporting a suit and completing the polished look with an iPad in his hand. It was part of a photoshoot organised by a renowned photographer Sharik Vayalil for his wedding suit company. As per the News18 report, the photographer could not envision anyone except for the 60-year-old man for his shoot. He claimed that Mammikka resembled actor Vinayakan

Make up artist Majnas did his makeup with the help of Aashiq Faud and Shabib Vayalil. Now with trendy blazers, fabulous shades, a hair makeover and the iPad in his hands, the daily wage labourer from Kerala looks awesome. His images are going viral on social media. Moreover, he also maintains an Instagram page of his own now.

The photoshoot brings a dramatic change in his lifestyle. As per the report, the locals claimed that he was an ordinary man who did not care much about his looks. His daily life included buying veggies and fish from the market before heading home. His daily life and routine were monotonous.

Now that Mammikka’s modelling pictures have gone viral, he intends to try a hand at modelling apart from his daily wage labourer profession.

