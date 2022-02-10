Bollywood’s Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan’s personal life never fails to make it to the headlines. Well, Kareena, who is now happily married to Saif Ali Khan, had once claimed that she would never have an affair with a married man?

Advertisement

For the unversed, before marrying Bebo, Saif was married to actress Amrita Singh and shared two kids with her, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan. After divorce with Amrita, Saif tied the knot with Kapoor on 16th October 2012. The couple is the parents of two Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, way back before marriage with Saif, in 2001 Kareena Kapoor Khan had an interview with the Filmfare Magazine. When asked if she would have an affair with a married man, Bebo said, “Yes, no married men for me. But why is infidelity being made such an issue? Men cheat on their women, that’s as old as the hills. It’s possible for a man to love more than one woman.”

Continuing on the topic Kareena Kapoor Khan also said, “But hey, it’s possible for a woman to be in love with more than one man too. That is fair and square. But what frustrates me is when men don’t own up to the women they love. Men can be quite gutless.” The Jab We Met actress also said, “There’s a difference between love and attraction. I wouldn’t like my man to cheat on me. Neither would I cheat on him. If I found out that my man’s unfaithful, I’d slaughter him. No tears, no shor-sharaba.”

Along with this, the 3 idiots actress, during an interview with Simi Garewal on her show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’, once again spoke on the topic of infidelity. The actress said, “Please give me a break. I am neither besotted with married men nor will I have affairs with them. Married men would be detrimental to my career.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya. The movie was directed by Advait Chandan and will be released on 14th April 2022.

For more such amazing throwback stories, make sure to follow up Koimoi!

Must Read: Lata Mangeshkar Had A Luxurious Home At Peddar Road; Know More About Her Swanky Cars & Other Expensive Worldly Possessions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube