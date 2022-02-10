We enjoy watching stars giving some really intriguing intimate scenes. But more than often, there are some not-so-good stories behind such sensual takes. One such story is of R Madhavan and Bipasha Basu. The duo had worked together in Jodi Breakers, giving Bipasha a bad experience over filming a kissing scene.

Advertisement

We all know, Madhavan is a big-time foodie. The same is the reason why he put on extra kilos a few years back. Now, the actor is much fitter and extremely healthy. Today, we’ll be taking a look back at one incident where Bipasha had to go through a disgusting experience due to Madhavan’s love for food.

Advertisement

As per the report in Indiantvnews.com, R Madhavan and Bipasha Basu were shooting for their 2012 film, Jodi Breakers. The team was shooting on the Greek island of Mykonos. As the team was out there shooting for 12-13 days, they were really missing Indian food. There was one group of Punjabi boys, who used to attend the shoot regularly. They learnt about the unit’s desire and offered them delicious Punjabi food.

The unit including R Madhavan went on the Punjabi food items like Butter Chicken, Sarson da Saag, Makke di Roti along with salads and onions, in full throttle. A source close to the portal had shared, “The food was literally wiped off the plates. Everyone ate heartily, especially Maddy, who dug in with gusto.”

Unfortunately, on the same, R Madhavan had a shoot of a kissing scene with Bipasha Basu. “Initially, Bipasha had her reservations about the scene as she is close to Maddy’s wife Sarita, but director Ashwini Chowdhury convinced her to do the scene. However, immediately after the kissing scene, Bipasha rushed to her make-up room and did not come out for the longest time,” the source added.

After the incident, it was learnt that R Madhavan had too many onions. The whole incident was made into a joke and the unit began the shoot with full enthusiasm.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Fitness Trainer Rakesh Udiyar Reveals The Superstar’s Work Out Routine Involving Hour-Long Cardio, Weight Training & Much More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube