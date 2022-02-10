Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. He has given several blockbuster films and fans lovingly call him ‘Bhai Jaan’ of Bollywood. Apart from this, he is also a fitness idol for many. Now the superstar’s fitness trainer reveals his fitness routine.

The Dabangg star’s fitness expert Rakesh Udiyar came under his fold in 2010 after he enabled him to reduce his bulky frame acquired for Veer and got him fighting fit for Bodyguard. Now Rakesh reveals the fitness secret that has been kept under wraps for years.

During a conversation with Mid-Day, Salman Khan’s fitness expert reveals, “Salman will do cardio every day, without fail. He developed the habit at a young age when he was also a national-level swimmer. He starts his day with an hour-long session before moving on to weight training. We walk long distances in his farms, and also take to hiking sessions that last for two hours.”

Rakesh Udiyar also talks about the restriction he faces due to Salman’s health condition given his age now. He said that the Antim star is a conscious lifter and moved from lifting heavy weights to moderate ones.

“We focus on volume sets, which implies that we perform 10-12 variations of exercises, executing five sets of each, and performing 20 reps. I remember how painful that phase was for him. As we focused on cardio, during Dabangg, he, Sonakshi [Sinha] and others would walk from Wai to Panchgani,” Rakesh said.

Rakesh Udiyar further reveals that Salman Khan is not a believer in extreme diets and workouts. So he gives him simple result-oriented workouts.

