Katrina Kaif finally fulfilled her wish of having a big fat Indian wedding by marrying her sweetheart Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. However, Kat and Salman Khan’s tumultuous rumoured relationship has been the talk of the Bollywood town, to date!

For the unversed, it is said that Katrina and Salman began dating in the year 2005. However, while working with Ranbir Kapoor in Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Katrina fell head over heels for him and ended her relationship with Khan in 2010.

Well, Katrina Kaif dumping him for Ranbir Kapoor did not settle well with Salman Khan. This caused their bond with each other to turn sour. There have been many times where Khan has taken nasty digs on Kaif for leaving him. One such incident happened when he took a jibe at Kat on National Tv during Bigg Boss season 4.

So, during Bigg Boss season 4 which was hosted by Salman Khan, had welcomed Katrina Kaif as a guest for the promotion of her movie Tees Maar Khan. The actress was noticed in a gorgeous, red gown as she made her way to the stage on her special dance number song Sheila Ki Jawani.

During the promotions on the show, Salman was witnessed taking sly digs at Kat. In the show, when Khan had asked Katrina about who she was working in her film (Tees Maar Khan), Katrina replied to him by saying, “Akshay Kumar”. Seeing this as an opportunity, Salman then went on to slam her by saying, “Aapne abhi Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, hum sab ke saath kaam kar liya. Ab aapne pakda hai Ranbir Kapoor… isse bhi neeche jayengi aap? Isse bhi young chahiye.” The moment felt Katrina embarrassed as it was noted that she had quickly finished her part and left from the show.

Ouch! That was clearly uncalled for.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are now back to being good friends once again.

