Katrina Kaif has been treating her fans with lovely pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. The beauty enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing site and has now shared a picture of herself donning a bikini and flaunting her curves in the same. Netizens are going gaga over her recent upload and called Vicky Kaushal a ‘Lucky Man’ in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Katrina is quite active on Instagram these days ever since she got married to actor Vicky. The couple tied the knot last month in December and is one of the biggest and most lavish weddings Bollywood has ever witnessed. The actress is currently shooting in the Maldives and is sharing stunning pictures of herself on the photo-sharing site.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Katrina Kaif captioned it, “Seas the day 🤍💙💚🌊”. Katrina can be seen wearing a neon colour blocking bikini set from a Delhi based label Guapa and looked gorgeous as ever.

We have officially run out of words to describe Katrina Kaif’s beauty.

Reacting to the actresses’ pictures, a fan commented, “Man Vicky Kaushal is one lucky person.” Another fan commented, “Bhabhi ji bhaiya nahi dikh rhe 😮.” A third fan commented, “@vickykaushal09 are you fine😂🔥❤️ she is on fire jiju😍.” A fourth fan commented, “@vickykaushal09 tell your wife she is hot.”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif recently travelled to Indore to celebrate her first Lohri with her husband Vicky Kaushal who is shooting for a film there opposite Sara Ali Khan.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif’s bikini picture? Tell us in the comments below.

