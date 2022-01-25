Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor has managed to make her place in the Bollywood industry, all thanks to her mesmerizing looks and her promising acting skills. However, did you know that Janhvi’s late mother and B-town’s legendary actress Sridevi had once revealed that she had no plans on making Janhvi and that people presume she was a harsh mother?

For the unversed, Janhvi entered the Bollywood industry through her debut film Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. The movie was a commercial success and it helped Janhvi to climb the ladder of fame in no time.

Coming back to the topic, Sridevi who passed away just days before Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak was about to release, had once during her interview revealed that she wasn’t in support of the idea of Janhvi making her career in Bollywood. The late actress went on to reveal that many people think she was an aggressive mother to Janhvi by controlling her diet in order to make her an actress.

In the year 2012, during her interview with Times Of India, Sridevi was asked whether she would want her daughter Jahnvi Kapoor to be a Bollywood actor. Replying to this question, Mr India fame immediately said no. Replying further Sridevi said, “Not at all. I think people presume that because she is my daughter she has to become an actress. I feel sad when people think I’m an aggressive mother pushing her daughter to join films or lose weight. Janhvi is health-conscious, like me. I’m extremely careful about my diet and workout, and she follows me. In fact, I play tennis with both my daughters twice a week. Recently, one of the ladies at the health club told her, ‘How sad to see you here working out so hard! Your mother must make you come here and do all these things, no?’ Jahnavi was so angry. She came home and told me, ‘Mum, it’s my wish that I am coming here. I am doing it to be healthy and not because you are pushing me to become slim’.”

In the same interview, the MOM actress also added that she wished to get Janhvi married soon and have her settle down. “I don’t want her to become an actress. People have started presuming and even naming some hero’s son as her co-star and we had a big laugh about it. Mera bas chale toh I would get her married soon and settle her down,” said Sridevi.

Hope the iconic actress is happy to see her daughter Janhvi Kapoor turn out to be a magnificent actress just like her!

