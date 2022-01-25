The team of Gehraiyaan has already started with the promotions of the film and was spotted yesterday interacting and posing for the paps. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles and is already making headlines for its storyline. Now, Deepika is getting trolled for the outfit that she wore yesterday while promoting the film and netizens are comparing her with Urfi Javed.

Deepika and Ananya both looked their stylish best while promoting their upcoming movie yesterday but their fashion game wasn’t approved by netizens who slammed the actresses for their bold fashion choices. DP wore a sultry bodycon dress in orange colour and looked ravishing as ever.

Deepika Padukone donned a David Koma bodycon dress with asymmetrical hemlines & cutouts in front and back and paired it with tie-around black heels. She accessorised her look with chunky golden statement earrings along with her signature makeup look including nude smokey eyes and lips.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Isn’t Deepika Padukone a stunner? There’s absolutely nothing that she can’t rock.

Reacting to her pic, netizens started slamming her and started comparing her look to Urfi Javed’s. A user commented, “Bollywood actresses now copy urfi style like wow😂.” Another user commented, “Why is her fashion sense inspired by urfi javed.” A third user commented, “Agar urfi aise kapde pehenti toh no sense of deessing waah bhai waah.” A fourth user commented, “What are they wearing and why, urfi is wearing right then.”

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone’s orange bodycon dress look? Tell us in the space below.

