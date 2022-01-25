Back in 2007, Shilpa Shetty made headlines after Hollywood star Richard Gere publicly kissed at an event in Rajasthan. The incident didn’t go well for the locals as they had filed complaints against the actress for obscenity. Years after the incident, Life In A Metro actress has now been discharged from the case. Read on to know the full scoop.

At the time of the incident, a total of three cases were registered in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh against the actress for kissing the Pretty Woman actor.

As per reports by Bar and Bench, Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki Chavan gave relief to Shilpa Shetty claiming that the complaint against her was baseless, and shared that she was the victim of the act by Richard Gere.

The court order said, “Not a single element of any of the alleged offence is being satisfied in the complaint. Moreover, none of the paper annexed with the final report discloses act of present accused so as to bring her (Shilpa Shetty) within the purview of Section 34 of IPC (common intention).”

After the incident, a complaint was filed before Judicial Magistrate First Class in Rajasthan seeking registration of FIR against Shetty and Gere.

Shilpa Shetty was booked under Sections 292, 293, 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Information Technology and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Reportedly, the Hungama 2 actress had filed for discharge under Section 239 (discharge after considering police report and documents) and Section 245 (discharge after considering evidence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure through Advocate Madhukar Dalvi.

In her application, Shilpa Shetty had stated that the allegations against her were “only that she did not protest when she was kissed by the co-accused Richard Gere” which by no stretch of imagination made her a conspirator or perpetrator to the crime. After hearing both sides, the Magistrate allowed her discharge under Section 239 but the application under Section 245 was rejected.

