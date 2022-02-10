Gangubai Kathiawadi is 15 days away from the release. Starring Alia Bhatt in a titular role, the film is loosely based on the life of Gangubai Harjivandas who became the madame of the red light area in Kamathipura. It has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and below is all you need to know.

Speaking about the film, in short, the film traces the journey of Alia‘s Gangubai, who comes from Kathiawad and eventually becomes the madame of Kamathipura. It is based on the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. Throughout the journey, she comes face to face with several difficulties, which form the base of the story. As the film has a backdrop of red light area, it boasts of strong language and some really bold scenes.

Coming to censorship, Gangubai Kathiawadi has undergone four changes. It includes- deletion of two scenes and the replacement of words in a couple of dialogues. Apart from these changes, there’s a scene that shows Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru implanting a rose on Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai which has been modified a bit.

The Censor board has passed Gangubai Kathiawadi with a UA certificate, and it’s really a big relief for the makers. Due to all the modifications, the runtime of the film has been reduced by a couple of minutes.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film releases on 25th February 2022, only in theatres. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Shantanu Maheshwari. It also has Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance.

Meanwhile, recently Huma Qureshi revealed that she is playing a special character in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Huma during a chat with IANS mentioned: “I am so excited as this is one of the busiest months that I am going to have. On one hand, my web series ‘Mithya’ is releasing and on the other hand, I am making a special appearance in Sanjay sir’s Gangubai.”

