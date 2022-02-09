On February 6, we woke up to the most-heartbreaking news of Bollywood’s legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s death. The Nightingale of India died due to multi-organ failure after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and Pneumonia. Later in the day, the singer was laid to rest with full state honours. At her last rites, we saw big personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, among many others arriving to pay their last respects.

During Lataji’s funeral, what also caught netizens’ attention was SRK’s action that seized our hearts. While many got emotional to see SRK offering dua at her funeral, a section of Internet users trolled the superstar for ‘spitting’ on her mortal remains. Soon after the spitting controversy erupted on social media, SRK’s die-hard fans dug out an old video that sees SRK talking about his idea of India.

The viral video that has taken social media by storm sees SRK saying that his family has fought for India. In the old clip, SRK is seen saying, “Ownership does not mean that this is our India. It is what we have to do for the country. Those, who are called anti-nationals or anti-social, are people who do not think they are part of India.” The video, which was originally shared by a news organisation Brut India, was re-shared by dancer-turned-host Raghav Juyal, and it received immense love from one and all.

SRK then added, “I feel sad because my family has fought for this country. I feel even sadder on reading about such things as it takes away from what my father told me, ‘Keep this country free, as I gave it to you.’”

After Shah Rukh Khan’s spitting controversy made headlines, Urmila Matondkar had Tweeted in his support. Urmila had Tweeted a photo of PM Narendra Modi and wrote in Hindi, “This is not spitting. This is called offering prayer and blowing into the wind. This practice, this culture represents India too. You have put up a photo of the Prime Minister, if only you could have learned something from him. Listen to this one song by India’s great daughter where she speaks of providing good sense to everyone, and how each human being is God’s child.”

