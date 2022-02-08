India’s singing sensation, Lata Mangeshkar’s recent passing was heartbreaking news for all Indians around the world. Over the years she was known as ‘The Nightingale of Bollywood,’ for her mesmerising voice. Recently, the Bollywood legend, Shatrughan Sinha opened up and explained how heartbroken he was because of the news. Let’s see what the actor has to say.

For the unversed, Lata Ji died on February 6, 2022, in the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Her death was a result of multiple organ failure after she was diagnosed for Covid-19, 28 days ago.

Coming back to the topic, in a recent conversation with ETimes, Shatrughan Sinha spoke about Lata Mangeshkar. He said, “(She was) Admired for what she did for her family. Revered for every song that she sang. She sacrificed her marriage for her family,” adding to this he said, “Well, that’s what we have been told.” Talking more about her Sinha said, “Lataji was particularly close to Dharmendra, Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and myself. She and I used to visit each other and our phone chats extended till 25-30 minutes. She used to be not just a great host if and when we went to her place but a great cook as well. She loved cooking.”

While remembering his sweet memories from the past, Shatrughan Sinha claimed that he had a group during his struggling days that had actor, Amitabh Bachchan, Subhash Ghai, and Anil Dhawan in it. The actor said that he and the group members wanted to meet Lata Mangeshkar as they respected her for her success. He said, “I had a small car and whenever we were at each other’s house or in that car, we wondered at Lata ji’s success story and yearned to meet her.” Sinha also claimed that Lata Ji was always in touch with his family. He confessed that the singer had gifted clothes to him, his wife Poonam, his daughter in law and his son Khush, after his son’s wedding.

Concluding his talk with the ETimes, Shatrugan emotionally said, “We say things like that, the show must go on and the show will go on. But how can the show go on without her? Mujhe to unki barabari karne wala door door tak nazar nahi aa raha. The aan baan shaan of India’s music has left us.”

Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha was last seen in the Bollywood movie Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se back in 2018. The movie was directed by Navaniat Singh and starred Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the lead role. The actor is also into politics as he was seen as a former member of the Lok Sabha.

