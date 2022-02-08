Deepika Padukone has been promoting her upcoming flick Gehraiyaan in full swing. The actress will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in the Shakun Batra directorial. In an exclusive conversation, DP has opened up about whether the film helped her find closure in reference to her past relationships.

For the unversed, during the trailer launch of Gehraiyaan, Deepika opened up on how she visited some of the past relationships for the prep of her character. The actress had said, “It is not to say that I haven’t experienced that before. But, not to this extent, where I have to really dig deep and go to the places that aren’t really that pleasant, and are not really pleasant experiences from my own life, as well as dealing with mental health issues”

We asked the actress if Gehraiyaan helped her finally find closure as she got into the depth of relationships. To this, Deepika Padukone answered, “Closure is a very big word. I don’t know if films can bring closure for people in their lives. Different films do different things, I mean films can inspire you, make you think, question. And all of this is apart from entertaining. But to give closure to somebody or someone who’s dealing with any kind of conflict is, I don’t know. I’d love to know people who’ve watched movies and found closure.”

“Films certainly do work in a way where it can, maybe, give you perspective or make you see things differently. Or think or feel differently, that for sure!” Deepika Padukone concluded.

Gehraiyaan will witness its premiere on 11th Feb 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

