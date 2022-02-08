BJP Demands Lata Mangeshkar's Memorial At Shivaji Park

A day after the ‘Melody Queen’ Lata Mangeshkar passed into eternity, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded a befitting memorial for her at Shivaji Park where she was cremated in a public funeral on Sunday.

BJP legislator Ram Kadam has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray making the demand for the ‘national pride’, Bharat Ratna Lata Didi who is no more in our midst.

“A more fitting tribute to her would be to erect a memorial dedicated to Lata Didi ji at the very same iconic Shivaji Park. There is a growing chorus among her millions of fans worldwide. A memorial can serve as an emotional place where her admirers can pay homage to her memory,” Kadam demanded.

Shiv Sena Chief Spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut said that Lata Didi belonged to the whole world and the Maharashtra government and Centre would definitely consider it.

However, he pointed out that building a monument of Lata Mangeshkar is not an easy task as she was not a politician though she belonged “to us, the country and the whole world”, but said a memorial would come up in the state.

