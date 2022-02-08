Bollywood’s legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s death has left a huge void in the industry and in everyone’s hearts. The Nightingale of India passed away on Feb 6, due to multi-organ failure. While the entire nation continues to reel with the ultimate loss, celebs from the industry are opening up about their feelings for the singer.

Lataji’s funeral took place on the same day that saw bigger personalities arriving to pay their last respects. But one actor who gave it a miss was Dharmendra. The veteran actor in his latest conversation revealed that he felt uncomfortable and uneasy.

Speaking to Times Of India, Dharmendra said, “I was very uncomfortable and uneasy. I got ready not once but three times to go for Didi’s last rites yesterday. But every time, I pulled myself back. I didn’t want to see her leaving us. I was feeling very uncomfortable and uneasy after hearing the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise yesterday.”

Dharmendra further added, “I also want to tell you that she would make it a point to occasionally even send gifts to me. She would send me quite a few motivating forwards and kept telling me ‘Remain strong’. I remember I had once written a slightly gloomy post on Twitter and she immediately called up to ask if I was doing fine and spoke to me for 30 minutes to cheer me up. Often, we would chat for 25-30 minutes even until recently. She adored me.”

He went on to reveal an incident to the entertainment portal that saw how much Lataji adored the veteran actor.

Dharmendra added, “At an award function, she remembered that I had worn a beige coloured shirt when I’d first met her. I was surprised beyond words. Such a memory!”

The whole world is sad , Can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji 🙏 pray for your soul be in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/oWOob8pa3T — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Padmini Kohlapure who’s related to Lataji revealed that the former’s younger sister Asha Bhosle is ‘broken down’. “Even recently when I went and met her a couple of times, she was glued to the television set, would watch reality shows and was a great fan of many of them. She was in tune with what’s going on,” she told Pinkvilla.

