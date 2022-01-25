Dharmendra is known to be one of the iconic actors in the Bollywood film industry. Apart from his acting talent, the actor is often known for his humble behaviour, which he expresses towards all his fans. The actor is also quite active on his Twitter handle where he likes to share a few moments of his life with his fans. Recently, the actor received a mean comment on his recent tweet by a random Twitter user. Read on to know how the actor handled the situation.

The actor began his acting career back in 1960 with the movie Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. The actor went on to make huge hits like Anpadh, Bandini, Phool Aur Patthar, Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, and many more.

Well, coming back to the topic, Dharmendra recently took it to his Twitter account to tweet a post of the proposed granite statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. It is to be noted the actor shared this tweet on the occasion of the freedom fighters’ 125th birth anniversary. Along with this the actor also jotted down a line from the marching song of Netaji’s Azad Hind Sena (Indian National Army) ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa’.

I salute you Neeta ji …. “ Zindgi hai qom ki ….tu Qom par lutaye ja “ pic.twitter.com/h9OcNpDccm — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 23, 2022

While uploading the tweet, Dharmendra also added a line on his post saying, “Dharam, your belief, your faith in yourself has changed your life. Be yourself”. While his tweet was going viral on the platform, one user commented on the tweet saying, “Aap pagal to nahi ho gaye na? (Have you gone mad?).”

While many celebrities might take offense to such comments, and respond with a savage reply. However, Dharam paji had a different plan. The actor replied to the tweet by tweeting, “Koi baat nahin Anshuman …. Pagalpan se hi zindagi mein Inqlaab aata hai (No problem child, a revolution is born out of madness only)”.

Aap pagal to nahi ho gye na? — CJ😇 (@GauriSh77550914) January 23, 2022

Koi baat nahin Anshuman …. Pagalpan se hi zindagi mein Inqlaab aata hai ……. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 23, 2022

Great work shutting that nuisance troll Dharam paji!

On the professional front, Dharmendra was famously to play the role of Veeru in the classic film Sholay, which came out back in 1975 and was a huge success at the box office. The actor was last seen in the movie Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se starring alongside his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol.

