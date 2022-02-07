Lata Mangeshkar’s sad demise on Sunday left the entire country in a state of shock and grief. Social media platforms were flooded with condolence messages for the family while people remembered Lataji’s melodious songs from the past. She has won numerous prestigious awards in the past but did you know that she once rejected a Filmfare in 1958 and the organizers came up with a creative hack while presenting it to her?

Advertisement

For the unversed, Lataji passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92, due to COVID 19-related complications. She was admitted at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for almost a month after contracting the virus. Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the veteran singer for a while, made the official announcement through a public statement and stated that the cause of death was multiple organ failure. The government also issued two days of state mourning as a mark of respect.

Advertisement

It is a known fact that singer Lata Mangeshkar has won numerous awards for her work in not just Bollywood but also in other music industries within the country. She was honoured with India’s Highest Civilian Award, Bharat Ratna in 2001 along with seven Filmfare awards for different songs in Bollywood.

According to a report by News 18, Lata Mangeshkar was nominated for an award in the Best Playback Singer category for the song Aaja Re Pardesi in the year 1958. However, when she won the award, she refused to accept it because the award itself was shaped like a woman with no garments on. Some reports also suggest that the organizers figured out a way around it and presented the black lady to her after wrapping a piece of cloth on it.

Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites were held on Sunday in the presence of family and numerous celebrities and politicians. PM Narendra Modi and CM Uddhav Thackeray were also present at the funeral.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Lata Mangeshkar Unknown Facts: Love For Cars To Owning 9 Dogs, Things You Didn’t Know About Our Late Legend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube