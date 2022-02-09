Celebrities enjoy luxurious lifestyles and massive fan following. However, that comes with a cost. Often celebrities meet the craziest fans. Recently a video went viral wherein a fan got a tattoo of Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan. Interestingly, he is also a fan of TV actress Avneet Kaur.

Advertisement

The viral video showed that the fan got a tattoo of Tadap actress on his hand and flaunted it to the actress upon his meeting with her. However, his gesture did not go down well with netizens who trolled him for doing these cheap thrills for getting attention.

Advertisement

Some netizens even slammed the fan for getting a Kartik Aaryan tattoo on his chest before Tara Sutaria. The fan was talk of the town after the video went viral on social media. Now netizens have unearthed another video of him meeting TV actress Avneet Kaur.

In the Reddit thread, a user shared a video wherein the same fan was seen giving a gift to the Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress. The actress is seen unwrapping the gift which turned out to be her photo with a frame. He did not stop there.

The fan went to show his tattoo to TV actress Avneet Kaur who visibly was flattered by his sweet gesture. She was really sweet to the fan and posed with him in front of the paps as well.

Meanwhile, check out the below pic where Tara Sutaria sweetly acknowledged the fan who got her tattoo on his hand.

As soon as the picture had gone viral, netizens started slamming the fan and called out for his cheap tactics to gain popularity. A user commented, “He’s the same guy who got a tattoo of Kartik Aryan ! And now of her People not realising it’s just a temporary tattoo and he is just trying to get famous 😂.”

Another user wrote, “Bad obsession!! Is se better padhai karo army join karo!! Inka tatto banwa k kiya mila!!!”

Here’s a look at Kartik Aaryan’s tattoo on his chest:

Must Read: Kajal Aggarwal Hits Back At Trolls Body-Shaming Pregnant Women, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Beautiful’ Comment Strengthen Her Words

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube