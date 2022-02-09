All that glitters is not gold! Someone rightly said so. Sometimes you really manifest things in life but still don’t get them and while we might not realise it at that very moment but God always has bigger and better plans for us. Similarly, now Amrita Rao has revealed that she turned down two offers by Yash Raj Films (YRF) because she was uncomfortable with kissing and bold scenes. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Amrita was talking to her husband RJ Anmol on their show titled ‘Couple of Things’ where the actress opened up on rejecting two YRF movies. For those of you who don’t know, the Vivah actress rejected – Neal ‘n’ Nikki and Bachna Ae Haseeno. The video began with the couple talking about how Amrita felt ‘really low’ after watching ‘Luv Ka The End’ that starred Shradhha Kapoor.

Advertisement

Amrita Rao said, “Mujhe yeh lag raha tha ki aisi clean family film with Yash Raj mujhe kyun nahi mil rahi yaar (I wondered why wasn’t I offered such a clean family film with Yash Raj Films)? I deserve it.”

Amrita Rao also revealed that upon hearing this from her, RJ Anmol got teary-eyed and realised ‘God has given (her) such a precious soulmate.’

However, later in 2011, Amrita recalled receiving a message from Yash Raj Films’ chairperson Aditya Chopra who asked her to come to his office.

Amrita also revealed her conversation with Aditya who said that she has a ‘Vivah heroine’ and ‘Rajshri image’ but his films aren’t just for family audiences. It was then Adi asked if she is open to trying different things or still have reservations about kissing and doing bold scenes on the screen.

Before leaving his office, Aditya Chopra told Amrita Rao that it’s no compulsion to say ‘Yes’ to his movies, she can take her time and say ‘no’ if that makes her uncomfortable.

Watch the full conversation here:

What are your thoughts on Amrita Rao rejecting YRF movies? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Beats Shahid Kapoor To Be ‘Karna’ In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Next, Farhan Akhtar To Co-Produce!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube