Sona Mohapatra Labels Vishal Dadlani As Hypocrite On Sue Warning: “What About Bachna-Ae-Haseeno, Musu Musu?”

From the past few years, it has become a trend in Bollywood of remaking some old and gold Bollywood songs. While earlier it was appreciated, now the audience has got weary of it. Recently, music composer Vishal Dadlani threatened that if anyone remixes his songs, he will take legal action. Singer Sona Mohapatra has called out Vishal for his own ‘hypocrisy’.

It all started a few days ago when Vishal Dadlani wrote on Twitter, “Warning: I WILL sue anyone making remixes of Vishal & Shekhar songs. I’ll even move court against the films & musicians.

After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl & more.

Make your own songs, vultures!”

Today, Sona Mohapatra quoted a news article covering this news and bashed the composer as he himself remixed some old songs and is now threatening others. Sona wrote, “1)Please note here that in his threat👇🏾,Vishal will only sue/bully any chotu musician, arranger ‘remixing’ NOT the music label,mai-baap who is actually the one commissioning such. AND

2)What about Bachna-E-Hasino, Musu Musu & every other you’ve remixed Dadlani?

Hypocrisy. Again.”

Sona Mohapatra never shies away from voicing her opinion and calling out people for their behaviour. In the #MeToo movement that started last year in Bollywood, the Naina song singer has been one of the strongest voices to call out the sexual predators.

She is constantly calling out Sony TV for their decision of bringing back Anu Malik as the judge for season 11 of Indian Idol despite him being accused in #MeToo movement. Last year, when Anu Malik’s name came out, he was thrown out of the show. However, the makers got him back as the judge again this year.

Now with her reaction to Vishal Dadlani’s tweet, we wonder what he will have to say further.

